Betts went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Mets.

The 31-year-old shone once again in the leadoff spot, but the rest of the Dodgers' order had trouble bringing him around to score. Betts has failed to get on base only twice in 23 games to begin the season, and he boasts a .356/.473/.644 slash line with six homers, five steals, 18 RBI and an MLB-leading 23 runs.