Betts went 3-for-5 with two RBI against the Diamondbacks in Wednesday's 8-0 victory.
Betts hasn't homered over his past 17 games, but he continues to be productive, collecting seven multi-hit efforts over that stretch while slashing .406/.481/.536. The move to shortstop this season hasn't impacted the All-Star's offensive production, as Betts is leading MLB in hits (49) and OBP (.481) while tying for first in runs (29) and walks (26). Betts' 1.104 OPS also leads all major-leaguers.
