Betts went 3-for-5 with a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old extended his current hitting streak to seven games with his fourth straight multi-hit performance, and he also swiped a bag for the third straight contest. Betts is having a monster start to the season, slashing .391/.489/.661 through 115 plate appearances with six homers, eight steals, 23 RBI and 29 runs, and while it's early, he's firmly on pace for the second 30-30 campaign of his career.