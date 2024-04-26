Betts went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and a stolen base against the Nationals in Thursday's 2-1 victory.

Betts scored the decisive run in the contest by walking, swiping second base and crossing the plate on a Freddie Freeman double in the eighth inning. Betts seems to be running more frequently so far this season -- the stolen base was his sixth of the campaign through 27 contests, putting him well on pace to reach 20 steals for the first time since 2018. That has to be sweet music to his fantasy managers' ears, and Betts is paying huge dividends in other areas as well, slashing .374/.477/.636 with six homers, 21 RBI and 27 runs.