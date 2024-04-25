Betts went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Nationals.

The 31-year-old continues to rake. Betts has had three or more hits three times in the last 10 games, batting .395 (17-for-43) over that stretch, and on the season he's already delivered a .365/.468/.625 slash line with six homers, five steals, 21 RBI and 26 runs in 26 contests. He hasn't produced a 30-30 campaign since 2018, but Betts seems intent on reaching that milestone again.