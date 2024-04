Betts went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over San Diego.

Betts plated Los Angeles' first run with a fourth-inning single and came through again with a run-scoring base knock in the sixth. The star outfielder-turned-infielder finished with his sixth multi-hit game of the campaign. Betts has reached base via hit or walk in all but one of his 17 contests this season and is slashing .364/.488/.712 with six homers, 16 RBI, 20 runs, two stolen bases and a 16:12 BB:K.