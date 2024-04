Betts went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Betts made the most of his only hit in the contest, smashing a 409-foot blast in the second inning to plate three runs. The long ball pushed Betts back into a tie for the major-league lead with six on the campaign. He's also tied for seventh in MLB with 14 RBI and leads the league with 20 runs scored and 16 walks.