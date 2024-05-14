Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Betts snapped a 26-game homer drought with his leadoff blast Monday. He was far from a slouch in that span, batting .337 with an .848 OPS during the power drought. For the season, Betts is up to a .341/.440/.553 slash line with seven homers, 28 RBI, 35 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 11 doubles and two triples over 200 plate appearances. While it has cost him some power, Betts is enjoying the best plate discipline of his career with a 15.0 percent walk rate and 9.0 percent strikeout rate.