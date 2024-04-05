Crismatt was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Crismatt was designated for assignment Monday and went unclaimed on waivers. He pitched two clean innings in his Dodgers debut Sunday and is a candidate to return to the majors when the team needs to add depth to its bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Nabil Crismatt: Designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Nabil Crismatt: Picks up win in Dodgers debut•
-
Dodgers' Nabil Crismatt: Added to major-league roster•
-
Dodgers' Nabil Crismatt: Inks minors deal with Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Nabil Crismatt: Outrighted to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Nabil Crismatt: Pushed off 40-man roster•