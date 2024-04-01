Crismatt was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Crismatt earned the win after two scoreless relief innings in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals and his reward is being jettisoned from the 40-man roster. Dinelson Lamet will replace him in the bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Nabil Crismatt: Picks up win in Dodgers debut•
-
Dodgers' Nabil Crismatt: Added to major-league roster•
-
Dodgers' Nabil Crismatt: Inks minors deal with Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Nabil Crismatt: Outrighted to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Nabil Crismatt: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Nabil Crismatt: Contract selected by Arizona•