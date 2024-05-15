The Dodgers designated Crismatt for assignment Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Crismatt was added to the active roster April 27 and has since given up two earned runs through five innings across four appearances. The Dodgers are in need of fresh bullpen arms for Wednesday's game against San Francisco, so they will cast the 29-year-old right-hander off the 40-man for the second time this year and select Elieser Hernandez from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Crismatt.