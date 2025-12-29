Crismatt and the Rangers agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Crismatt will join the Rangers' organization after spending the majority of the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a 4.04 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 68 strikeouts over 100.1 innings in 19 starts with the Phillies' minor-league affiliate. Additionally, he appeared in eight contests, including five starts, the Diamondbacks, allowing 14 earned runs on 40 hits and nine walks while striking out 25 batters over 34 innings. Crismatt will look to impress at spring training and earn an opportunity with the Rangers in 2026.