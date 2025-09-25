Crismatt will be used as a bulk reliever in Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Crismatt was moved to the Diamondbacks' bullpen last week, but he'll get an opportunity to make a quasi-start Thursday in what is likely to be his final appearance of the season. The righty swingman has pitched well for Arizona, collecting a 2.61 ERA and 23:7 K:BB over 31 frames covering five starts and two relief outings.