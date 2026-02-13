Crismatt will undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It had been previously reported that Crismatt needed elbow surgery, and now it's been revealed that it will be a season-ending UCL repair. Whether he requires a full Tommy John surgery or something less invasive won't be known until the operation. Crismatt had been in Rangers camp on a minor-league contract.