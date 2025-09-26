Crismatt allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Crismatt was set to pitch bulk relief -- more than the three innings he pitched -- but the Dodgers jumped on him immediately. The first batter he faced, Andy Pages, greeted him with a solo home run in the second inning, and a two-run single followed that. Two frames later, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman took him deep for a pair of two-run home runs. The right-hander had a nice run as a starter, posting a 2.70 ERA over six starts, but was moved to the bullpen for the final week of the regular season; Arizona opted for a four-man rotation while in the hunt for a wild-card playoff spot.