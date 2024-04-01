Crismatt (1-0) earned the win in relief against the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing one hit while striking out three batters over two scoreless innings.

Crismatt signed a minor-league deal with Los Angeles in the offseason and had his contract selected Sunday morning. The veteran reliever had a successful first outing with his new team, throwing 22 of 29 pitches for strikes over the seventh and eighth frames as the Dodgers offense worked to erase a two-run deficit. Crismatt struggled with San Diego and Arizona last season and finished with an 8.31 ERA over 13 innings, but he performed well the year prior and could stick in Los Angeles' bullpen if he can build off his excellent first impression.