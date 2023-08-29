The Diamondbacks sent Crismatt outright to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Crismatt was pushed off the D-backs- 40-man roster Sunday in favor of Ryan Thompson, and he'll officially remain in Arizona's farm system after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old reliever has put up a 6.94 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 36.1 innings in Triple-A and likely won't make it back to the majors this season.