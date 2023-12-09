Crismatt signed a minor-league contract Friday with the Dodgers, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Crismatt was lit up for 13 runs -- 12 earned -- over 13 major-league innings with the Padres and Diamondbacks in 2023, but he held a solid 3.38 ERA and 144:47 K:BB in 157 big-league frames between 2020-22. Maybe the 28-year-old can get himself righted in the Dodgers' vaunted pitching system.