The Dodgers designated Bickford for assignment on Saturday.

The 28-year-old will lose his place on Los Angeles' 26-man and 40-man rosters in order to clear space for trade-acquisition Joe Kelly. Bickford had a 2.81 ERA during the 2021 campaign but has struggled over the past two seasons with a 4.89 ERA in 96 appearances. However, he's given up just two earned runs in his past 13 outings and could generate some interest on the waiver wire.