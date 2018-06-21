Stripling (6-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings while striking out seven as the Dodgers fell 4-0 to the Cubs.

While the right-hander lost his first game since April 30, Stripling did deliver his third straight quality start and sixth in his last seven outings as he continues to stabilize a Dodgers rotation that's been gutted by injuries this season. He'll carry a sterling 1.99 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home in a rematch with the Cubs.