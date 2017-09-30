Stripling will likely start Sunday's regular-season finale unless he is needed Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stripling will likely head up a bullpen game against Colorado in what would be just his second start of the year, barring any major implosions in the Dodgers' penultimate game of the regular season. Stripling has been solid in 72.1 innings this season, but without the ability to go deep enough into the game to qualify for the win, his streaming appeal is limited.