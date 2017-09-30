Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely starter for Sunday
Stripling will likely start Sunday's regular-season finale unless he is needed Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Stripling will likely head up a bullpen game against Colorado in what would be just his second start of the year, barring any major implosions in the Dodgers' penultimate game of the regular season. Stripling has been solid in 72.1 innings this season, but without the ability to go deep enough into the game to qualify for the win, his streaming appeal is limited.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Fans five over three innings against Brewers•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Starting Saturday against Milwaukee•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Could pick up start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Works around trouble in extra-inning save•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Gives up run in relief•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Recalled from OKC•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...