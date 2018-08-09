Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returns from DL
Stripling (toe) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Thursday's start versus Colorado.
As expected, Stripling will be back in action after missing one turn through the rotation due to a toe injury. The right-hander has started 16 games out of his 27 appearances with the Dodgers this season, logging an impressive 2.68 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 119:15 K:BB across 104 innings of work.
