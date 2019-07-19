Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Strikes out five
Stripling allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings Thursday against Philadelphia. He did not factor into the decision.
Stripling allowed a run in each of the first three innings prior to settling in to retire the final six batters he faced. He's slowly built up his pitch count since beginning work as a starter and was allowed to surpass 85 pitches for the first time this season on Thursday. After being roughed up during his first few appearances in the rotation, Stripling has seen improved results of late, allowing only three earned runs with 12 strikeouts and no walks across his last ten frames. He'll look to build on the recent stretch in his next start, likely to come Wednesday against the Angels.
