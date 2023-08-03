The Dodgers reinstated Pepiot (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A left oblique strain has kept Pepiot on the injured list since the beginning of the season, and he'll remain in the minors now that he's healthy. The 25-year-old righty made four starts with Oklahoma City during his rehab assignment, putting up a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 12 innings. Tyson Miller was designated for assignment to free a space on the 40-man roster.