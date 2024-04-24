Pepiot came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old right-hander produced his second straight quality start and third in five outings this season, tossing 52 of 80 pitches for strikes. Pepiot left the mound in line for his third win with Tampa out front 2-1, but Colin Poche blew the save in the eighth inning. Pepiot will take a 3.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB through 28.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come early next week in Milwaukee.