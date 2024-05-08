The Rays placed Pepiot on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left lower leg contusion.

The transaction is retroactive to Monday, so Pepiot could be activated as soon as May 21 if he makes a speedy recovery from the leg injury, which he suffered when he was hit by a line drive in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets. Taj Bradley (pectoral) was reinstated from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move and will be plugged into Pepiot's spot in the rotation beginning with Friday's game against the Yankees.