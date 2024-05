Pepiot had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised lower left leg after exiting Sunday's start against the Mets, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sunreports.

The 26-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury after being struck in the leg by a 107-mph comebacker, which prompted his exit during the third inning Sunday. Pepiot could remain on turn to pitch against the Yankees next weekend if he bounces back well from the injury over the next few days.