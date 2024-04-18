Pepiot (2-2) earned the win against the Angels on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Pepiot after he allowed five runs in a loss to San Francisco in his last start. The right-hander blanked the Angels through five innings Thursday, ultimately allowing a lone run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. It's been a mixed bag for Pepiot result-wise through four starts this year, though his underlying metrics are impressive. He lowered his ERA to 4.37 with an encouraging 1.01 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 22.2 innings this season.