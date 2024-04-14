Pepiot (1-2) took the loss against the Giants on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings.

Pepiot got off to a bit of a rough start but was able to limit the damage early, allowing one run in the first inning while needing 24 pitches to get through the frame. He then went on to retire eight of the next nine batters he faced before surrendering a solo homer to Thairo Estrada with two outs in the top of the fourth. It was one of two home runs allowed on the day for Pepiot and he's now given up at least four runs in two of his first three starts to open the season. On a positive note, Pepiot has produced a nice 20:5 K:BB over that early stretch and has gone at least five innings in each outing.