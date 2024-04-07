Pepiot (1-1) got the win after he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out 11 batters in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Rockies.

Pepiot was in full command Sunday, tossing 67 of his 94 total pitches for strikes while limiting Colorado to just one extra-base hit. After allowing six runs on four hits and four walks in his season debut against the Rangers on April 1, the right-hander rebounded about as good as he possibly could of in his second turn in the rotation. Pepiot was the most significant piece that the Rays got in return for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot in their trade with the Dodgers in December and performances like Sunday's certainly bode well for his long-term outlook. He's tentatively set to be back on the mound Saturday for a home start against the Giants.