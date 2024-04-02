Pepiot (0-1) allowed six runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 frames Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Texas.

Pepiot served up a three-run homer to Josh Jung in the first inning but was able to keep the Rangers off the board for the next four frames. Texas broke through again in the sixth inning to tack on three more runs. Pepiot threw just 53 of 94 pitches for strikes, including 11 whiffs. He'll look for better results in his next outing, which is currently projected to be in Colorado this weekend.