Yarbrough could be available to cover multiple innings in relief for Wednesday's game in San Francisco while the Dodgers treat the series finale as a bullpen day, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After Tuesday's 10-2 win, manager Dave Roberts said that no pitcher is "en route" from the minors to fill the hole in the rotation Wednesday, so the team will turn to a number of relievers to cover the innings. Yarbrough wasn't used in either of the first two games of the series in San Francisco and has covered three-plus innings on six other occasions this season, so he appears to be the Dodgers pitcher most likely to see heavy usage Wednesday.