Kahnle (elbow) signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Kahnle will be unavailable for most or all of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, but he reached a two-year deal with Los Angeles after parting ways with the Yankees at the end of October. The right-hander made 73 relief appearances over the last two seasons, posting a 3.61 ERA and 91:21 K:BB over 62.1 innings. Once Kahnle returns to full health, he should operate as a late reliever for the Dodgers.