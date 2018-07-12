Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Hits snag in recovery
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Cingrani's progress in his recovery from a left shoulder strain has been stalled of late, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Though Cingrani has been throwing bullpen sessions for more than a week, he hasn't reported much improvement with his shoulder during those workouts. That has prevented Cingrani from gaining clearance to face hitters in batting practice, which would be the next hurdle he needs to clear before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. It's not looking promising that Cingrani will be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list for the Dodgers' first game out of the All-Star break July 20.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...