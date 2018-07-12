Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Cingrani's progress in his recovery from a left shoulder strain has been stalled of late, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Cingrani has been throwing bullpen sessions for more than a week, he hasn't reported much improvement with his shoulder during those workouts. That has prevented Cingrani from gaining clearance to face hitters in batting practice, which would be the next hurdle he needs to clear before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. It's not looking promising that Cingrani will be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list for the Dodgers' first game out of the All-Star break July 20.