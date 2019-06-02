Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: May be out for season after surgery
Cingrani will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder this week and will likely miss the rest of the season, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Cingrani was shut down from throwing after feeling renewed pain in his left shoulder during his rehab assignment last week and is now facing a lost season. The 29-year-old had been sidelined with shoulder soreness since mid-March, but is now facing an even longer absence.
