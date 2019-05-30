Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Still shut down from throwing
Cingrani has yet to resume throwing since being pulled off his rehab assignment due to left shoulder pain, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
This isn't particularly good news for Cingrani, who appeared to have been closing in on a return after spending just over two weeks at Triple-A Oklahoma City. A timeline for his return has yet to be established following his latest setback.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Pulled from rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Throws scoreless inning in Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Rehab moving to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: To start rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Ups throwing distance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.