Cingrani was pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City after feeling renewed pain in his left shoulder, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Cingrani has been on the rehab assignment with Oklahoma City since May 9, and had thrown 5.1 innings across six outings before having the shoulder pain resurface during Friday's appearance. The 29-year-old will return to Los Angeles to be re-evaluated and may undergo an MRI.