Cingrani is scheduled to throw in front of multiple teams in a Feb. 1 showcase in Arizona, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Cingrani hasn't pitched at the MLB level since 2018 after having most of his past two seasons wiped out while he recovered from shoulder surgery. Considering he underwent the arthroscopic procedure in June 2019, the 31-year-old has likely been fully healthy for a while, but he'll still have to prove that his surgery hasn't compromised his velocity or command. Since making a full-time transition to relief duty in 2015, Cingrani has posted a 4.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 13.8 K-BB% across 177 appearances over parts of four seasons.