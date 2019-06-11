Cingrani is out for the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder labrum, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This was the likely development for the left-hander after he underwent the procedure on his shoulder following a setback during a rehab assignment, but the Dodgers made it official Monday, as Gurnick reports Cingrani will miss all of 2019. He didn't make a big-league appearance this season after posting a 4.76 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 36:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings in 2018.