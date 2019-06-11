Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Ruled out for season
Cingrani is out for the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder labrum, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
This was the likely development for the left-hander after he underwent the procedure on his shoulder following a setback during a rehab assignment, but the Dodgers made it official Monday, as Gurnick reports Cingrani will miss all of 2019. He didn't make a big-league appearance this season after posting a 4.76 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 36:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings in 2018.
