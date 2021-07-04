Cingrani signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Saturday.
Cingrani began the 2021 campaign with the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League, but he'll report to Triple-A Iowa after he landed a minor-league deal. The southpaw made seven appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2019 and recorded a 2.84 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 6.1 innings. He hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018 but could join the Cubs' bullpen at some point in 2021.
More News
-
Tony Cingrani: Holding showcase next week•
-
Cardinals' Tony Cingrani: Sent to Cardinals•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Ruled out for season•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: May be out for season after surgery•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Still shut down from throwing•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Pulled from rehab assignment•