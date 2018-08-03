Cingrani got a cortisone injection in his left shoulder Friday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cingrani's recovery hasn't been progressing smoothly, so he received an injection to help his shoulder strain heal. He still hasn't managed to pitch against live hitting, which figures to be the next step in his rehab. An exact timetable for Cingrani's return remains unknown, but more news should become available soon.

