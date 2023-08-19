Gonsolin (8-5) surrendered 10 runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Marlins.

Both starters struggled in this contest, but Gonsolin got caught with more traffic on the bases. He gave up a total of five homers in the contest, including three for multiple runs, in his worst outing of the season. This snapped a three-game winning streak for Gonsolin as well as the Dodgers' 11-game winning streak as a team. He's now at a 4.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 82:40 K:BB through 103 innings over 20 starts this year. Gonsolin has alternated good and bad outings over his last five turns, but he's projected for a tough road assignment in Boston his next time out.