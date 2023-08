Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Gonsolin (forearm) might require surgery, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

There's nothing official yet, but Gonsolin is not expected back this season and a surgical procedure could affect his readiness for the beginning of the 2024 campaign. The 29-year-old right-hander landed on the injured list Aug. 19 due to right forearm discomfort, and an MRI taken earlier this week apparently revealed some form of structural damage.