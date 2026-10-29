The Royals exercised Gonsolin's $2.5 million club option for 2027 on Thursday.

Gonsolin missed almost all of the regular season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he made it back in time to make one start for the big club in late September, during which he allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while fanning five batters in 2.2 innings. Despite struggling in his lone MLB outing, the Royals liked what they saw enough to pay $2.5 million to bring the 32-year-old righty back for 2027 and have him compete for a rotation spot.