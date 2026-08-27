Gonsolin (elbow) struck out three and allowed no hits and one walk over three shutout innings Wednesday in a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha.

Making his organizational debut after signing with the Royals on Aug. 13, Gonsolin turned in an encouraging performance in what was his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace just over a year ago. He spotted 23 of his 40 pitches for strikes and induced five whiffs on the night while averaging 92 mph with his four-seam fastball. The right-hander will likely need to build up his pitch count over at least two or three more rehab starts before the Royals bring him back from the injured list and potentially give him a look in the rotation in September.