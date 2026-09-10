Gonsolin (elbow) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two over five scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Gonsolin kept the opposition off the board in his third rehab start, throwing 42 of 64 pitches for strikes. The right-hander joined the Royals on Aug. 13 after going unsigned much of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace that he underwent in August 2025. Gonsolin is scheduled for another rehab outing Sept. 13, per MLB.com, and could make his Kansas City debut in his next start after that.