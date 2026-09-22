Gonsolin (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Gonsolin logged a rehab start Thursday against Triple-A Iowa, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three over five innings, and the club has determined that he's ready to return from the shelf after undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure in August 2025. It remains to be seen whether he'll draw a start before the 2026 season comes to a close, as the Royals have six games remaining on the schedule.