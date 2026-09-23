Gonsolin allowed five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings of relief Tuesday against the White Sox.

Working out of the bullpen, Gonsolin got through the fifth and sixth innings unscathed before imploding in a five-run seventh frame, surrendering a two-run homer to Munetaka Murakami. In his debut with the Royals and first big-league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure in August 2025, the right-hander logged 63 pitches (35 strikes). Gonsolin is likely to remain in the bullpen for the final five games of 2026, but he could compete for a role in the starting rotation in 2027 if Kansas City picks up his team option.