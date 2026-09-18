Gonsolin (elbow) allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Gonsolin was originally supposed to pitch Sunday, but the right-hander didn't take the ball until Thursday. In his fourth rehab start while recovering from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, the 32-year-old matched his pitch total from last time out, throwing 64 pitches with 38 going for strikes. There's still time for Gonsolin to potentially make a start for the Royals, though the longtime Dodger may ultimately not make it back to a big-league mound before season's end.