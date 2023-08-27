The Dodgers transferred Gonsolin (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver-wire pickup Tyson Miller, but more significantly, it officially closes the door on Gonsolin pitching again in 2023, barring the Dodgers making a deep postseason run. Even if the Dodgers advance to the National League Championship Series or the World Series, Gonsolin is still unlikely to pitch again, given that he could require surgery to address his right elbow injury. Gonsolin recently underwent an MRI, and the Dodgers will await the results before making a decision regarding surgery. If a procedure is deemed necessary, Gonsolin's absence could stretch into the 2024 season.